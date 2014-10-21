The OC is focusing on recruiting right now. We are working on an issue but it is a slower process with only a few at the oars. If your interested in being a writer or artist and getting published stop by the office Mondays at 6:00P.M in EMU South 137.

This entry was posted on Tuesday, October 21st, 2014 at 19:15 by Neil Killion and is filed under Miscellaneous. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.