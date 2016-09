Measure 91 passed tonight making recreational weed legal in Oregon. However, the measure won’t actually be in effect until the summer of 2015. We rejoice over this affirmation of personal freedom however, the government is always pretty good at fucking things up as seen in WA for example so this might be a complete shitshow in the end.

